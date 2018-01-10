Top teams, players to battle at the 2018 Spalding Hoophall Classic

Just before the high school basketball season kicked off we released our list of the top 15 events you can’t miss this season.

Naturally, the Spalding Hoophall Classic made the cut, but if the list ranked the best events overall, it’s a safe bet that it would hold down the top spot.

SCHEDULE: 2018 Spalding Hoophall Classic

This year’s Hoophall Classic, which runs from Jan. 11-15 at Springfield College, will feature 18 of the top 25 seniors ranked in the ESPN 100 and 4 of the top 10 juniors ranked in the ESPN 60.

Also, 5 of the 8 teams in the 2017 DICK’s Sporting Goods High School Nationals field will compete at the Hoophall Classic.

In what would’ve been a rematch of one of the most watched games from this past summer, Spartanburg Day (S.C.) wing Zion Williamson was scheduled to tangle with elite point guard LaMelo Ball on Jan. 13, but Ball’s father LaVar infamously removed the high school junior from Chino Hills (Calif.) and eventually from high school altogether to pursue a professional career in Lithuania.

Still, from a five-star point guard matchup between John Carroll’s (Bel Air, Md.) Immanuel Quickley and Hudson Catholic’s (Jersey City, N.J.) Jahvon Quinerly to Montverde Academy (Fla.) guard R.J. Barrett, the No. 1 player in the country, taking on California powerhouse Mater Dei (Santa Ana), the Hoophall Classic has a marquee matchup in every game.

