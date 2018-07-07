Top Tennessee wide receiver T.J. Sheffield, originally a Vols commit, pledges to Notre Dame

Independence wide receiver TJ Sheffield built a relationship with Notre Dame wide receivers coach Del Alexander, communicating with him weekly.

Sheffield, a four-star wide receiver prospect and ninth-best college football prospect in Tennessee according to the 247Sports Composite, committed to the Fighting Irish on Friday. Sheffield picked Notre Dame over Arkansas, Louisville, North Carolina, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue and Virginia Tech.

“You can’t beat an education at Notre Dame,” Sheffield said. “It felt like I was at home. They throw the ball too.

“It’s a great university.”

Commitments are non-binding for the school and the university. Sheffield cannot sign until the 72-hour early signing period, which begins Dec. 19. The regular signing period begins Feb. 6, 2019. Sheffield said he wasn’t sure when he would be signing his letter of intent.

Sheffield, who is also a track and field standout, does not plan on enrolling early.

Sheffield originally committed to Tennessee only to decommit after Alabama defeated the Vols 45-7.

