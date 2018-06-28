A look at top unsigned MLB Draft picks from high school ranks

The Major League Baseball Draft concluded three weeks ago, and the time since has provided pivotal points in the lives of those selected.

The largest decisions, both in terms of money and ripple effects on pro and college programs alike, belonged to the 42 first-round selections. Of those 42, 23 who heard their name called came from the prep ranks.

The first of those was Waukesha (Wis.) West phenom Jarred Kelenic, who was taken at No. 6 by the New York Mets. The outfielder who didn’t play high school baseball this spring is already off to an 8-for-13 start with the Gulf Coast League Mets. Originally a Louisville signee, Kelenic inked a $4.5 million deal with New York and is one of 14 first rounders pulled from the prep ranks to have signed deals.

At the moment, 23 days since their respective names were called, nine of those recent high school graduates who were taken in the first round remain unsigned. Of those nine, seven were taken between picks 21 and 36.

Here is a closer look at the top prep players who have yet to put pen to paper on professional contracts. The deadline for MLB teams to sign their recent draft picks is July 6.

7. Ryan Weathers, LHP, Loretto (Tenn.) HS, San Diego Padres

A Vanderbilt signee, Weathers was 10-0 with 148 strikeouts and a 0.09 ERA in 76 innings in earning American Family Insurance ALL-USA Baseball Second Team honors. As a junior in 2017, the son of former MLB pitcher David Weathers led the Mustangs to the Class A Tenn. state title, finishing with an ERA of 0.11. He then pitched for Team USA in the 18-and-under World Cup last summer.

“It is going to be a tough decision come Monday because one way I am turning down Vanderbilt and all the relationships I’ve made with them, but I will be getting to play my dream sport professionally,” Ryan Weathers told the Times Daily (Florence, Ala.) before the draft. “On the flip side of that is turning down pro ball and going to play for coach (Tim) Corbin. I feel like I’ll make the right decision with the help of mom and dad.”

MLB.com estimates that the No. 7 pick is worth $5,226,500 in signing bonus money.