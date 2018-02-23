Track coach arrested for child porn days after twin brother's child porn arrest

Last week, middle school P.E. teacher and track coach Clifford Pappadakis was arrested and accused of taking exploitative photos of students and possessing child pornography.
On Thursday, authorities announced that Clinton Pappadakis, Clifford’s twin, was arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography. Clinton is a track coach at Oak Grove High in California.
The school district released the following statement regarding Clinton’s arrest:
We are aware of recent criminal allegations being made against one of the District’s off campus coaches. We are disappointed to learn of these allegations as we expect our employees to be professional and ethical in their interactions with students, other employees, and the community. The District is cooperating fully with law enforcement as the judicial process moves forward.
The employee has been released from his coaching duties. Although as a District practice we do not comment on the specifics of criminal matters, we want to assure you that we take very seriously any allegations of employee misconduct. At this point in time, there is no reason to believe that our students were involved in any way with this misconduct.