Track coach in Okla. accused of pointing BB gun at motorist in road rage incident

An assistant track coach has been arrested after police say he pointed a BB gun at a driver during a road rage incident in Oklahoma City.

As KOKH reports, the Oklahoma City Police Department said that 27-year-old Marcus Alexander Maxey was arrested Tuesday on a complaint of pointing a firearm at another.

Maxey is a paid volunteer girls track coach at Edmond (Okla.) Memorial, having just been hired in January.

Per KOKH, just before 1:30 p.m., Oklahoma City Police Department officers were contacted about a disturbance. The officers spoke with a driver who stated he and another driver had been cutting each other off when the man pulled alongside the victim and pointed a weapon at him.

As KOKH states, the victim then slammed on his brakes and pulled over to the shoulder of the highway. Maxey was pulled over at gunpoint near Hefner Road, and reportedly admitted to having a pistol in the vehicle and that it was a BB gun. He was later arrested on a complaint of pointing a firearm at another.

Edmond Public Schools spokesperson Susan Parks-Schlepp told KOKH that Maxey’s employment is currently under review.

According to the police report obtained by The Oklahoman, Maxey told police he is in the military and training for the Olympics on a special assignment.

According to a profile on soonersports.net, Maxey was a volunteer assistant track and field coach at Oklahoma University for two years and joined the U.S. Army in 2013. He participates in the Army’s World-Class Athlete Program in the 60 meters hurdles and the 110 meters hurdles. He was a 2016 Olympic Trial semifinalist, a 2017 USA Indoor semifinalist and a 2017 outdoor competitor. Maxey attended Clemson University from 2009 to 2013, finishing his collegiate career as a three-time NCAA All-American.