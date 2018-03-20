Track coach nabbed in child predator sting pleads guilty

Joshua Rutherford, a former Smyrna High School teacher and track coach accused of seeking child pornography and sex with a child, has reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.

On Monday, Rutherford, 38, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted inducement of a minor according to federal court records. As part of the plea, another count of attempted inducement of a minor and two charges of seeking child pornography were dropped, the agreement states.



Rutherford, of Camden-Wyoming, began chatting online under the handle DoverGuy777 in mid-February 2016 with an undercover investigator who he believed was the father of a 14-year-old girl.

During the chats, Rutherford said he had met underage girls for sex in the past and had received a picture of the butt of a 16-year-old girl online, the affidavit said.

He also requested the man send nude photos of his daughter, but said that since she is underage, it was better to send ones that did not include her head, the affidavit said.

After weeks of chatting, Rutherford arranged to meet the father and daughter at a park in Dover on March 11, the affidavit of probable cause said.

He was expecting to have sex with the girl, but instead, was met by the Delaware Child Predator Task Force and arrested, the affidavit said.

Rutherford faces a minimum of 10 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced in June.

