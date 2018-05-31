Track coach resigns, admits to faking results

The co-founder of a Newark-based track club that was listed as the host for two bogus track meets told NorthJersey.com on Thursday that he has resigned as a high school track coach after admitting to falsifying results of the 2017 Brick City Invitational.

Eddie Greene, who co-founded the Newark Flames Track Club, said he submitted fake meet results to NJ MileSplit for the 2017 Brick City Invitational in Newark and that fewer than half of the nine scheduled teams even showed up, despite recording results for at least eight teams.

NJ MileSplit is a well-known track and field website and the state’s de facto timekeeper.

West Side High School, where Greene was the boys’ track and field coach, confirmed Greene’s resignation Thursday morning.

“It was a stupid decision on my part,” Greene said. “It was a great meet. I was just trying to make the meet look bigger than it was. It was a stupid decision.”

Greene emailed his resignation letter to Gary Taylor, the athletic director at West Side High School on Thursday morning.

“I responded that I accept and it is effective immediately,” Taylor said.

