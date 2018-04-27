Track team in snowbound Upper Peninsula of Michigan resorts to first-ever snow meet to get some action

This has been a brutal winter nationwide, with late season snow storms and extended cold snaps making it impossible for many traditional spring sports to hold any team preparations before seasons start. That’s apparently particularly striking in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, where some schools have found their facilities still snowbound just days before the start of May.

That scenario was particularly troubling for the Calumet track & field team, which had yet to host an event on the spring slate because it’s track was covered in snow. Facing an uncertain future about the spring slate, Calumet did the only thing it could: It held a first ever snow meet on its home course. The Copper Kings creating hurdles out of snow mounds, clearing a flat spot for the discus throw and then generally just held on and pushed through the running events, many of which were held on top of snow.

There are fantastic photos of the event on Facebook. Calumet named champions of each event. Some were more competitive than others. In each case, the competitors appeared genuinely happy just to be competing for something rather than practice.

And all of that, in turn, means that there’s at least some chance that Calumet might host a snow meet in 2019, too. If nothing else, we can rest assured that they’ll have the snow for it.