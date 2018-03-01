Mom: Transgender high school wrestler in Ohio outed, embarrassed by coach

Wilmington High School wrestler Aiden Pogue-Krabacher was outed as transgender by his high school coach, Kelly Tolliver, who went on to belittle the teen and force him to change in the girls locker room.

This according to his mother, who spoke with Ohio Fox affiliate WXIX.

Pogue-Krabacher, a freshman, has been transitioning since he was in the sixth grade and still known as Aubry. He is approximately 70 percent through his transition period and was never questioned about joining the boys wrestling team.

Then, once he was part of the team, Tolliver allegedly insisted that Pogue-Krabacher was a girl in front of the entire team, then forced him to change in the girls locker room.

“Not only did Coach Tolliver announce to the entire team that Aiden is transgender, he publicly humiliated him in front of his classmates with privileged, medical information he had no business sharing,” Pogue-Krabacher’s mother told a Wilmington School Board meeting.

While the school district is investigating the claims made against Tolliver, it has yet to take any action against him.

“We don’t discriminate against anyone,” Wilmington Schools Board President Marty Beaugard told WXIX. “That’s all I can say right now because everything is still under investigation.”