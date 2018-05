Trayce Jackson-Davis

School: Center Grove (Greenwood, Ind.)

Position: Forward

Height:6-9

Weight: 220

College: Undecided

Jackson-Davis provides a significant matchup problem in the paint and has the ability to knock down the perimeter jump shot. Jackson-Davis is averaging 18.3 points and 7.3 rebounds a game for the Indy Heat in the Nike EYBL.