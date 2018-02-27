Tre Jones follows NBA brother Tyus Jones' footsteps with McDonald's jersey

Four years ago, Tre Jones was front and center at the United Center in Chicago when his older brother Tyus Jones laced ‘em up in the McDonald’s All American Game.

Tre had always known that he wanted to make the game, but watching Tyus, now a point guard for the Minnesota Timberwolves, shine on the big stage made that goal even more necessary.

“I wanted it bad,” Tre said. “I knew that I’d have to put in a lot of work to get it done.”

Last month he learned that he’d accomplished that mission and on Tuesday afternoon he got tangible evidence when the McDonald’s Hometown Heroes presented by American Family Insurance stopped by his school and presented him with his honorary jersey for the game, which tips on March 28 at Phillips Arena in Atlanta.

“It’s a great honor to even be considered for this game, let alone play in it,” said Jones, a point guard at Apple Valley (Minn.). “It’s just a testament to all of the hard work I’ve put in and it just goes to show that if you put in that work nothing is impossible.”

Jones is currently finishing up the regular season and will soon be in hot pursuit of the third state title of his high school career.

Last season he averaged 24 points, 18 rebounds and five assists to lead the Eagles to the hardware. After that he dominated the most grueling summer circuit, the Nike EYBL, earning Offensive MVP honors after posting 19.3 points, 8.3 assists and only 1.8 turnovers a game for Howard Pulley (Minn.).

Jones will suit up for the West at the McDonald’s All American Game.

“We’ve always had really good teams here at Apple Valley, but to be able to win my third state title would be such a big accomplishment for me,” Jones said. “That’s the focus. Days like today only make me want it more.”

