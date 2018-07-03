The Trendon Watford Blog: July live period, top 8, Fourth of July and more

Trendon Watford led Mountain Brook (Mountain Brook, Ala.) to back-to-back state titles and has solidified himself as one of the top players in the 2019 class. That kind of production has everyone from Kentucky to Kansas to Alabama and many others all giving chase. Now Watford, who is ranked No. 9 overall in the ESPN 60 for 2019, has agreed to give USA TODAY HSS exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

Hello world, it’s Trendon back at it again with my third blog so let’s get started.

Well, unfortunately, we didn’t make Peach Jam this year so we’ll be playing in the Peach Jam Invitational tournament. That’s basically for the teams that didn’t qualify.

I’m upset that we didn’t make it, especially being my last year, but I’m just focusing on winning it all and going out on a strong note.

I feel like I played pretty well this season. I definitely could’ve done more, but I’m looking forward to July so I can come out and prove myself again.

I’m actually switching to the adidas circuit to play in the Super 64 later in July and after that I think I’ll be playing with my old Nike team, Team Florida, for the Elite 8. I’m pretty sure I’ll run with them so that should be fun.

I actually cut my list down recently to eight: TCU, Memphis, Indiana, Kansas, Florida State, LSU, Vanderbilt and Alabama.

Right now I’m in the process of setting up some unofficial visits before the summer is over.

I do want to say that just because I have this list of eight that doesn’t mean that I’m closed to any new schools that might want to get in on my recruitment. I just cut the list based off the schools I had at the time, but I’m open to new schools too.

I watched the NBA Draft like everyone else and I can’t lie I got the chills watching. I played against a lot of those guys and it was surreal to see them reach their dreams. You can’t help but to look at them and envision yourself doing the same thing in the future.

It just made me want to work harder.

What are you guys doing for the 4th?

I’m heading to my grandmom’s house like I do every year for our big cookout. All of my family comes over and we eat and pop fireworks and things like that. It’s a good time.

OK on the music side I’m definitely listening to a lot of Gunna. I listen to NBA YoungBoy too and, of course, Drake.

Oh, I definitely want to put y’all on to this new series called “Money Heist.” It’s very good!

Before I go I just want to remind y’all that I’m the best Fortnite player there is! Haha!

OK, thanks again for reading the blog and I hope you all have a happy and safe Fourth of July!

I’ll be back soon with another update.

