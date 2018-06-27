Indiana football player killed in shooting weeks after graduation

Three short weeks ago, Trevon Bonds graduated from Lawrence North High School.

On Tuesday, the 19-year-old running back for his school’s football team was shot and killed at a west-side apartment complex in Indianapolis, the Marion County coroner’s office said Wednesday.

“He was just the goofiest, funniest kid you’ll meet, always clowning around on the sidelines,” Jared Rigdon told IndyStar. “Even in the intense moments he would find a way to make people laugh.”

Rigdon, a sideline photographer for the high school paper, said he and Bonds graduated three weeks ago.

“This is so unexpected,” Rigdon said. “I know how hard he worked and how hard he fought.”

On the football team’s senior night, Rigdon said the coach stood with Bonds because his family did not attend.

Coach Patrick Mallory tweeted a photo of Bonds and said: “My guy #5… I love you TB… R.I.P young Wildcat.”

My guy #5… I love you TB… R.I.P young Wildcat pic.twitter.com/68dI39mr7L — Patrick Mallory (@coach_mal) June 27, 2018

Bonds was shot about 7:10 p.m. at the Waterfront Terrace Apartments near 34th Street and Georgetown Road. He died at the scene.

For more, visit the Indianapolis Star