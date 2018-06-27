USA Today Sports

Indiana football player killed in shooting weeks after graduation

Photo: Oscar Salinas, Varsity Views

Indiana football player killed in shooting weeks after graduation

News

Indiana football player killed in shooting weeks after graduation

Three short weeks ago, Trevon Bonds graduated from Lawrence North High School.

On Tuesday, the 19-year-old running back for his school’s football team was shot and killed at a west-side apartment complex in Indianapolis, the Marion County coroner’s office said Wednesday.

“He was just the goofiest, funniest kid you’ll meet, always clowning around on the sidelines,” Jared Rigdon told IndyStar. “Even in the intense moments he would find a way to make people laugh.”

Rigdon, a sideline photographer for the high school paper, said he and Bonds graduated three weeks ago.

“This is so unexpected,” Rigdon said. “I know how hard he worked and how hard he fought.”

Coach Patrick Mallory tweeted a photo of Bonds and said: “My guy #5… I love you TB… R.I.P young Wildcat.”

Bonds was shot about 7:10 p.m. at the Waterfront Terrace Apartments near 34th Street and Georgetown Road. He died at the scene.

For more, visit the Indianapolis Star

, , , News

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home
https://usat.ly/2KsdZxY
Indiana football player killed in shooting weeks after graduation
I found this story on USA TODAY High School Sports and wanted to share it with you: %link% For more high school stories, stats and videos, visit http://usatodayhss.com.