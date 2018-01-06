Lawrence, Tuliaupupu get their American Family Insurance ALL-USA Player of the Year Trophies

SAN ANTONIO — Trevor Lawrence of Cartersville, Ga., and Solomon Tuliaupupu of Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) were presented with their trophies as American Family Insurance ALL-USA Players of the Year on Friday.

The two were presented with the awards at a banquet for U.S. Army All-American Bowl players and their families. Two Pro Football Hall of Famers were in attendance: former Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Will Shields and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Derrick Brooks, who was the ALL-USA Defensive Player of the Year as a high school player at Washington (Pensacola, Fla.) in 1990.

Lawrence, a quarterback who is headed to Clemson, was 41-1 as a starter at Cartersville and broke Deshaun Watson’s state records with 14,352 career passing yards and 161 career touchdowns passes.

Tuliaupupu, an uncommitted linebacker, helped Mater Dei go 15-0 and win a state title and finish No. 1 in the Super 25 high school rankings. In 13 games, he had 63 tackles, including 12 for loss with four sacks, four quarterback hurries and one fumble caused.