Trinity WR Rondale Moore commits to Purdue

Trinity (Louisville) wide receiver Rondale Moore, who recently decommitted from Texas, is headed to Purdue.

Moore, a second-team American Family Insurance ALL-USA choice, committed to the Boilermakers Saturday at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl. The other schools in the mix were Florida State, Ohio State and Alabama.

Moore, who is 5-8 and 174 pounds, had 109 catches for 1,478 yards and 16 touchdowns to help the Shamrocks win their second consecutive state 6A title.

At Purdue, he’ll be coached by Jeff Brohm, who once was a quarterback at Trinity.