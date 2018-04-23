Tua Tagovailoa's brother Taulia commits to Alabama to headline huge recruiting weekend

It was another major weekend on the football recruiting trail, with Nick Saban landed the biggest blow thanks to a suddenly famous last name: Tagovailoa.

On Satuday, Taulia Tagovailoa, the younger brother of Alabama national championship-hero Tua Tagovailoa, also committed to play football at Alabama. The decision wasn’t particularly surprising, but it’s still very notable given the younger Tagovailoa’s four-star rating and No. 6 ranking among pro-style quarterbacks.

“I know basically everything from my brother,” Tagovailoa, who plays for told 247 Sports about Alabama. “It’s fun going over there just to get to be with him.

“It’s something my parents dream about. It would be a good thing because I would get to get better and learn from him, especially from what he did this past season.”

Here is everything you need to know about just how good Taulia Tagovailoa is after his commitment to Alabama earlier today: https://t.co/O3WxxtLB8h pic.twitter.com/y1JQQVCQ3n — Shelby County Sports (@SCRsports) April 21, 2018

While Tagovailoa is a major addition, he wasn’t the only one for Alabama this weekend. Four-star offensive tackle Tanner Bowles also chose Alabama on Sunday, bolting from Glasgow (Ky.) to loft the Crimson Tide into the current top spot in the composite recruiting rankings.

Notre Dame also had a standout weekend, building on Friday’s commitment from four-star John Olmstead with the pledge of four-star safety Litchfield Ajavon and defensive end Howard Cross, a four-star prospect from New Jersey.

Meanwhile, Oregon buttressed its Class of 2019 with three new commitments from California: four-star linebacker Mase Funa and three-star athletes Cameron Williams and Jayvaun Wilson.

The highest-ranked recruit of the entire weekend, Caedan Wallace, the Hun School (N.J.) offensive guard, committed to Penn State.

“Penn State is the school I felt most comfortable with in my recruitment,” the 6-foot-5, 315-pound Wallace said. “They made me feel like family when I came to campus the first time and that stuck with me. Penn State is also a great academic school and can propel me to where I want to be,” Wallace told 247 Sports.

“I see my teammates and I working hard and bringing a national championship to Happy Valley in the near future.”

If he does that, Wallace will indeed be the star of the show, even at a higher level.