Twenty Illinois schools being investigated for possible summer basketball violations

Over 20 schools are being investigated by the IHSA for possible summer basketball violations. https://t.co/90FBXz4cHs — Sun-Times Sports (@suntimes_sports) June 27, 2018

Twenty schools in Illinois are facing potential punishment by the state’s high school athletics governing body for playing in summer high school basketball shootout events during the first weekend of June.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times and other outlets, the list of schools that may be in violation of the Illinois High School Association’s summer participation rule includes Chicago’s Young, Simeon and Morgan Park as well as Catholic schools Fenwick (Oak Park) and Loyola Academy (Wilmette) and top suburban programs Evanston and Joliet West.

The IHSA bylaws state that the contact period for high school coaches begins after the last day of classes or the Monday of Week 49 on the IHSA calendar, whichever comes earliest, per the Sun-Times.

Since that Monday was June 4, any school that will still in session during the shootouts held at Riverside (Ill.) Brookfield or Carmel (Mundelein, Il.) the weekend of June 2-3 would be in direct violation of the contact rule.

IHSA Assistant Executive Director Matt Troha confirmed to the Sun-Times that the organization is following up to see which teams were still in school and that they would have “violated the bylaw if they were.”

Troha said he expected the IHSA to make a ruling in late July.

“This is going to be a major fight,” Young coach Tyrone Slaughter told the Sun-Times. “We aren’t going to just sit there and let them do this.”

Slaughter told the Sun-Times he believes the IHSA gave Chicago Public Schools teams permission to play in the event years ago.

“If I remember correctly they gave us approval around 10 years ago,” Slaughter said. “There wouldn’t be eight high-level Public League teams playing in the event otherwise.

“There is an unfair advantage for the suburban schools that get out weeks ahead of us,” Slaughter added. “I don’t think any punishment needs to be handed down, I don’t. I think there needs to be a warning and a revision of the rule.”

We will see where this goes in the coming months.