Two Ind. soccer coaches arrested on drug charges

Two Harrison (Evansville, Ind.) soccer coaches were arrested Friday on preliminary drug charges.

Blake Gourley, head coach of the Harrison girls soccer team, and Brock Gourley, assistant girls’ soccer coach, were both booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail about 5 p.m. Friday.

Evansville Police stopped a vehicle on Joyce Avenue on the East Side after the driver allegedly ran a red light on Covert Avenue.

While investigating, an officer found a syringe with “brownish colored liquid” inside and an illegal synthetic drug, according to the police report. The report does not detail whether those items were found inside the vehicle or in someone’s possession. It also does not say who was driving.

At least one additional person, 24-year-old Ryan Kennedy, was arrested in the same case. All three were arrested on preliminary charges of narcotics possession, syringe possession and misdemeanor synthetic cannabinoid possession.

Brock Gourley, 25, was also brought in on a bench warrant after he allegedly failed to appear for a hearing in September on a misdemeanor hit and run charge.

Kennedy’s initial hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday in Vanderburgh Superior Court. Blake and Brock Gourley’s initial hearings are set for 1 p.m. Wednesday in Vanderburgh Circuit Court. All three men were in jail as of Saturday afternoon with bond set at $8,000 cash for each.

Blake Gourley, 26, and Brock Gourley are brothers and former Harrison boys’ soccer standouts. Both men joined the coaching staff for the girls’ team in 2013. Blake Gourley was promoted to head coach last year.

Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation spokesman Jason Woebkenberg said EVSC cannot comment on personnel matters beyond saying Blake and Brock Gourley are coaches but not teachers.