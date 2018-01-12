Two N.J. squads atop Super 25 wrestling rankings ahead of monster weekend

By: Jeff Fisher, Special to USA TODAY High School Sports | January 12, 2018

Which high school wrestling team is the best in America? That question will be answered this weekend when four teams in the National High School Coaches Association/USA TODAY Super 25 High School Wrestling Rankings square-off in the Who’s No. 1 Duals at Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell, New Jersey.

Top-ranked Blair Academy (Blairstown, N.J.) will be tested with matches against No. 2 Bergen Catholic (Oradell, N,J.), No. 5 Buchanan (Clovis, Calif.) and No. 7 Lake Highland Prep (Orlando).

Blair, the two-time defending national champs, have been extremely strong throughout the first month of the season, winning the Walsh Jesuit Ironman, the Beast of the East, and Geary Invitational individual tournaments.

The other match-ups in the Who’s No. 1 quad meet:

Saturday 11 a.m. ET

No. 1 Blair vs. No. 7 Lake Highland Prep

No. 2 Bergen Catholic vs. No. 5 Buchanan

Saturday 1 p.m. ET

No. 1 Blair vs. No. 5 Buchanan

No. 2 Bergen Catholic vs. No. 7 Lake Highland Prep

Saturday 3 p.m. ET

No. 1 Blair vs. No. 2 Bergen Catholic

No. 5 Buchanan vs. No. 7 Lake Highland Prep