Two newcomers enter latest Super 25 winter girls soccer rankings

Kingwood Humble (Houston) and St. Scholastica Academy (Covington, La.) are the only newcomers in the latest Super 25 winter girls soccer rankings from the United Soccer Coaches.

The duo comes in at Nos. 9 and 10, respectively.

St. John’s Country Day (Orange Park, Fla.) remains No. 1.

Monte Vista (Danville, Calif.) moved up three spots to No. 2, while Cinco Ranch (Katy, Texas) and Oviedo (Fla.) stayed at Nos. 3 and 4.

Mount Carmel Academy (New Orleans) was the biggest mover, jumping five spots to No. 5.