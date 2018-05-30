Two students arrested for hazing assault that left freshman QB with broken arm

Two 18-year-old students in Alabama were arrested Tuesday on charges related to a football locker room hazing incident that left a freshman student with a broken arm earlier this month.

As WKRG reported, the parents of former Davidson (Mobile, Ala.) student Rodney Kim Jr. signed four more arrest warrants Tuesday in connection with the assault. Shortly after the warrants were signed, Davidson students LaQuinton Tremaine Williams Jr. and Ellis Damoind Wright were booked into Mobile Metro Jail.

Per WKRG, both are charged with third-degree assault and were released on bond.

During the April incident, which was caught on cell phone video, the assailants broke Kim’s right arm. The assault occurred in the locker room after Kim was promoted to the varsity football team.

WKRG reports that four other students are already facing assault charges.

Mary Kim, Rodney’s mother, told WKRG that her son is no longer a student at Davidson and that he is now attending a private school. Kim’s parents have filed a $12 million lawsuit against the Mobile County Board of Education and are also calling for the coach to be fired.