Two teens charged for shooting, carjacking Memphis Hamilton coach; mother of suspect says son was at home

A pair of Memphis high schoolers are set to stand trial for allegedly shooting and carjacking a baseball a basketball coach at the city’s Hamilton High.

As reported by Memphis Fox affiliate WHBQ, the mother of a 14-year-old Memphis student claims her son is one of the two young men now being held and charged with shooting and carjacking Hamilton baseball and basketball coach Terence Robinson just outside Hamilton’s campus in April.

Most importantly, Anika Glover claims her unidentified 14-year-old son couldn’t have committed the robbery because he was at home at the time of the crime.

“He was at home. I have cameras and everything on my house I asked them if they could pull the footage,” Glover told WHBQ.

Hopefully, the footage to which Glover refers can be reviewed and the teens exonerated if they do deserve to be. As previously reported by Memphis NBC affiliate WREG, among other outlets, police claim that the shooters covered their faces with navy blue ski masks, which obscured their facial features and casts some inherent doubt on any suspect connected with the crime.

For his part, Robinson said that he still struggles to put the trauma from the incident behind him.

“The mental aspect of that is me seeing that over and over again,” Robinson told WHBQ. “You have two young men that is probably about to spend a lot of time in jail behind something they could have prevented.”