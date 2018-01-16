California high school tennis coach presumed dead after skydiving accident in New Zealand

A California tennis coach is feared dead following an apparent skydiving accident while on a trip to New Zealand.

According to reports in the San Francisco Chronicle and other local sources, Archbishop Mitty tennis coach Tyler Nii is presumed dead after he struck Lake Wakatipu in an accident during a skydiving attempt on New Zealand’s South Island last Wednesday.

The Archbishop Mitty athletic department announced the apparent loss on Friday.

“Tyler Nii, beloved coach of our men’s and women’s tennis programs passed away this week in a tragic accident,” a Facebook post and Tweet from the athletic department read. “All of us: players, coaches, friends and colleagues are saddened by this loss.”

Nii isn’t the first to die of a tragic accident in an extreme-sport accident in New Zealand, particularly in the South Island which is known as a mecca for thrill seekers. There are numerous sky diving operations across the South Island, bungee jumping was invented just outside of Queenstown (one of the South Island’s more notable cities, in the Otago Region) and there are numerous other adventure activities that practically don’t even exist outside of the country’s adventure tourism ecosystem.

There have been no details released about any funeral or memorial arrangements for Nii, or any additional information about the accident that precipitated his believed death.