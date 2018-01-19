Tyrese Johnson-Fisher, a rugby star from London, commits to Coastal Carolina for football

Fifteen days ago, Tyrese Johnson-Fisher played in the Under Armour All-America Game; it was the first and only football game he’s ever played in.

Johnson-Fisher, a rugby star from London, gained international attention after his dominant videos on the rugby pitch went viral as captain of Oakham School’s U15A team.

On Thursday he announced that he would continue to develop his skills on the gridiron at Coastal Carolina next season.

Go Chants! I'm thrilled to be committing to Coastal Carolina for some D1 ball🏈 Thanks @J_No24 for passing on the torch, as history is upon us… let's all enjoy this journey together… And I'm humbled to lead the way👌🏾@CCUFootball pic.twitter.com/0tJoebYH9n — Tyrese Johnson-Fisher (@tj_athlete) January 19, 2018

“They’re a team that’s growing and I want to grow with them,” said Johnson-Fisher, a 5-foot-10, 194-pound running back. “Coastal Carolina had faith in me from the beginning so now it’s time repay their faith.”

Johnson-Fisher’s potential certainly wasn’t a hard sell.

He won the 60 meter National Indoor Finals with his time of 6.89 seconds, and ranked third in the country in the U17 100-meter sprint with his time of 10.73 seconds.

Since the Under Armour All-America Game, Johnson-Fisher said he’d heard from Princeton, UMass, Virginia, Texas, Texas A&M, Michigan, Charlotte and Central Arkansas, among many others.

“Any school that would offer me after the game would be based off what they saw during that game,” Johnson-Fisher said. “I wanted to go with the school that’s had faith from the start. Josh Norman came from Coastal Carolina and he’s proved that no matter where you go, you can still make it.”

Johnson-Fisher said that his experience in the Under Armour All-America Game should help him transition to the collegiate level smoother.

“It was my first time playing, but it was with the best players in America,” Johnson-Fisher said. “I know how they think and how they prepare and that’s gonna help me a lot. I just can’t wait to get to Coastal Carolina and get to work.”

Follow Jason Jordan on Twitter: @JayJayUSATODAY