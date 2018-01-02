Army All-American Bowl Diary: Patrick Surtain Jr. gunning for the win and MVP

In the days leading up to the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, USA TODAY High School Sports will be checking in with a number of players for their accounts of the events and activities in San Antonio. This entry is from American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) star Patrick Surtain Jr., the country’s top cornerback who remains uncommitted.

What’s up world, it’s Patrick Surtain Jr. and I’m down here in Sam Antonio for the Army All-American Bowl.

So far the best part has been all of the gear we’re getting.

My favorite would have to be the shoe collection we got; shoes, cleats, slippers… I’m loving it all.

In our downtime a lot of the guys have been getting it in at the Player’s Lounge in NBA 2K. I can’t really say who’s winning the most, but I know we’re all having fun.

We had our first practice today and I’m feeling even more confident about our team. We’ve got a lot of talent at different positions so I know we’re gonna get this win.

We’re going to Six Flags on Wednesday and we’re all looking forward to that.

Right now my recruitment is down to LSU, Alabama, Florida State, Clemson, Ohio State and Florida. I’m planning to take a few official visits after this game to be able to see the schools up close and more personal.

I’m starting to feel the pressure with it being just a month until Signing Day.

It’s not like before where you had all the time in the world to pick a school. It’s getting real now!

I’ve definitely had a few players down here coming at me hard trying to recruit me. I think Xavier Thomas and Lorenzo Lingard came at me the hardest.

Right now I’m just focusing on getting this win over the West.

One of my goals is to hopefully take the MVP trophy home too, but we’ll see how it goes.

OK, everybody I’m gonna get back to my guys down here.

Again, this is Patrick Surtain Jr. and I’m signing off.