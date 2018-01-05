U.S. Army All-American Bowl subtweets Under Armour following Thursday's game

It’s natural that the U.S. Army All-American Bowl and Under Armour All-America Game would have a healthy animosity for one another. It’s another thing entirely for that animosity to spill over onto the public airwaves of social media.

That’s precisely what unfolded Thursday night, with the Army Bowl’s social media accounts undercutting the Under Armour game almost immediately after it finished.

Here was the first shot fired, from the official Adidas Football (American form, not European) account (Adidas is the official supplier and one of the major partners of the Army Bowl):

Give the three stripes folks this: If they were going to choose a highlight to underscore their point, that’s a good one.

Five minutes later, the Army Bowl’s main account downgraded the Under Armour competition from JV to Freshman football:

Freshman play on Thursdays. Varsity suits up 1/6/18 in front of 40,000+.#ArmyBowl 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/RyPcs2xekZ — #ArmyBowl (@ArmyAllAmerican) January 5, 2018

That’s pretty aggressive.

Frankly, the two games aren’t as antagonistic as it might seem, and the social media posturing you see exhibited here is probably good for both games overall. If anything, the emergence of the Under Armour Game 11 years ago just served to speed up the selection process for players.

That’s both good and bad for both games: Bad because it forces evaluators to make touch talent decisions generally before or early in a player’s junior season. The good part of that? After locking in most of a roster with two full seasons to go, there’s much less of a scramble to fill out any roles as the game draws near during any senior season.

And in the end, each player who participates in each game clearly thinks he’s taking part in the best event. That’s all for the best for everyone, especially the fans, who now have two premier events to follow each year.