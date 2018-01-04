Forget the NFL, U.S. Army All-American Jackson Carman has a future in competitive eating

Each year, the U.S. Army All-American Bowl hosts an eating competition between teams comprised of players for the East and West football players, band members and even a U.S. Army solider thrown in for good measure. The 2018 edition featured an early lead for the West squad before the East relay hits its anchors in football players Dax Hollifield and Jackson Carman.

Hollifield — a four-star linebacker from Shelby (N.C.) largely expected to commit to either Stanford or Virginia Tech — was impressive, downing a pair of hot dogs and a burger (and their requisite buns) in a blazing 43 seconds. Carman, the suddenly controversial Clemson signee and Ohio native, was even faster.

Carman began eating at the 0:40 mark of the video you see above. He was done with everything at 1:20. That’s 40 seconds for two hot dogs in bun and a burger on the bun.

The real headline? Carman didn’t even break a sweat! While everyone else on both teams were standing in an attempt to speed up digestion and exhort on teammates, Carman was just chilling. At one point he ate a hot dog as if it was a strand of spaghetti, popping the split end of the hot dog back in his lips like a piece of candy.

That is God given talent. No one can be taught how to eat like that.

Of course, Carman can also play football in a way which few can be taught. He’s that good.

Now we know he’s got a professional future in some sport. We just won’t know whether it’s football or competitive eating — or both — for a few more years.