U.S. Army Bowl unis showcase Adidas' newest tech, but all eyes will be on cleats

While the Army Bowl is probably best known for featuring college commitments from some of the nation’s biggest players, but increasingly it’s also become known as the launch point of the next generation of Adidas uniforms. This year is no different, with the German three-stripes brand debuting tech-forward designs that will probably have some football players and fans jonesing for their local teams to incorporate some of these designs into their own uniforms next year.

As detailed by Adidas, the adizero 5-star 7.0 Primeknit cleat follows in the pattern of Adidas’ increased use of its Primeknit seam-free, single-piece construction across its line of shoes. The 2018 Army Bowl shoes are bona fide slick, with a scattershot pattern meant to look like spray paint and a true sock upper that keeps the kicks tight to each individual player’s foot pattern.

They’re sure to be popular among the players on Saturday, and likely with other pros and college players for the start of the 2018 season.

As for the uniforms, they incorporate a spray paint, stencil-styled format that is meant to mimic the Army’s standard issue training shirts. The tops also feature a traditional American flag on the right arm — just like military uniforms — and team-identifying nameplates on the right chest, much like the nameplates on military uniforms.

The jerseys are made with a, “ribbed knit pattern” which allegedly aides in body mapping to match the contours of a player’s body. That matches contemporary trends aimed at making all uniforms as tight to players’ bodies as possible.

Given the build of the stars in Saturday’s game, there’s no surprise that they want the tightest knit possible, both to aid performance and showcase their musculature.

Hey, if you looked like that, wouldn’t you show it off, too?