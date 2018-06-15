Ho-hum: U.S. U-18 squad beats Ecuador by 75 in FIBA Americas quarterfinals

Another day, another monstrous blowout for the U-18 Team USA squad competing at the FIBA Americas championships.

Three days after sending onlookers into full-on Elmer Fudd eye-popping mode during a 118-26 victory, the U.S. mens U-18 basketball team had a victory that was nearly as impressive.

#FIBAU18Americas

CUARTOS DE FINAL@usabasketball 132-55 @FebEcuador

EEUU al Mundial EU: Trayce Davis 20pts-11reb, Matthew Hurt 19pts(4/4trip), Alec White 19pts E: Aaron Capurro 19pts, Brandon Valles 19pts pic.twitter.com/F5XSe5cW9i — Federico Toral 🏀 (@fedetoral) June 14, 2018

With the team facing off against Ecuador in a FIBA Americas quarterfinal, the American team cruised to a 132-55 victory in Canada. Trayce Davis led all scorers in the game with 20 points, adding 11 rebounds in an impressive double-double performance.

Just as with the blowout against Panama, the victory on Thursday was thoroughly expected. Now the U.S. is scheduled to face up to Argentina in the semifinals will also be considered enormous underdogs, though stranger things have happened than a dumbo drop of Nicorette.

And when the Americans do win to advance on to face the homestanding Canadians (in all likelihood), everyone should tap back into the passion they’re showing in the crowd.