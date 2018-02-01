UCLA commit Moses Brown excited to join greats who've played in McDonald's Game

Archbishop Molloy (Briarwood, N.Y.) center Moses Brown received his honorary jersey Thursday as part of the McDonald’s Hometown Heroes presented by American Family Insurance.

“I’m really excited,” Brown said. “I’ve been watching this game for a long time, since I was a young kid. I’ve worked hard, and it feels good to have that hard work acknowledged and to get to play in this game.”

A recent UCLA commit, the 7-foot-1 Brown is ranked as the nation’s No. 2 center and No. 18 overall prospect according to ESPN.

“I just felt comfortable at UCLA,” said Brown. “It’s a place I can go and develop and get ready for the next level.”

In addition to the five-star commit Brown, UCLA also has commitments from four-star shooting guards Jules Bernard and David Singleton as well as three-star center Kenny Nwumba.

Before he gets to Westwood, though, Brown will be taking the court with the best the country has to offer.

“Ben Simmons, Jabari Parker, Blake Griffin, Kyrie Irving – so many greats in the NBA who played in this game,” Brown said. “I’m just excited to play, happy to get the opportunity and to be recognized for all the hard work I’ve been doing.”

Both McDonald’s All-American Games will be held March 28 at Atlanta’s Philips Arena.