Unbeaten Las Cruces plays way into Super 25 girls basketball rankings

Las Cruces, N.M., is the newest team in the Super 25 girls basketball rankings.

The Bulldawgs (15-0) are No. 25 as Brooke Salmon had 16 points in a 68-21 defeat of Gadsden (Anthony).

Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.) is still No. 1. The Monarchs improved to 13-0 as Karisma Ortiz had 29 points in a 70-48 defeat of St. Joseph-Notre Dame (Alameda).

St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) moved up a spot to No. 2. The Cadets (12-1) defeated Holy Cross (Kensington, Md.) 92-61 as Azzi Fudd had 22 points and Sydney Wood had 19. Fudd had 27 points, including her team’s final six, in a 51-45 defeat of then-No. 11 Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.).