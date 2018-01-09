USA Today Sports

Unbeaten Las Cruces plays way into Super 25 girls basketball rankings

Las Cruces, N.M., is the newest team in the Super 25 girls basketball rankings.

The Bulldawgs (15-0) are No. 25 as Brooke Salmon had 16 points in a 68-21 defeat of Gadsden (Anthony).

Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.) is still No. 1. The Monarchs improved to 13-0 as Karisma Ortiz had 29 points in a 70-48 defeat of St. Joseph-Notre Dame (Alameda).

St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) moved up a spot to No. 2. The Cadets (12-1) defeated Holy Cross (Kensington, Md.) 92-61 as Azzi Fudd had 22 points and Sydney Wood had 19. Fudd had 27 points, including her team’s final six, in a 51-45 defeat of then-No. 11 Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.).

