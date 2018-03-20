USA Today Sports

Unbeaten Montverde, Warren Central remain atop Super 25 Computer boys basketball rankings

Photo: Matt Kryger, Indy Star

Super 25

Montverde Academy (Fla.) and Warren Central (Indianapolis) remain 1-2 in the latest Super 25 Computer boys basketball rankings.

Montverde next plays in the GEICO Nationals in New York, beginning March 29. Warren Central will play for the Indiana Class 4A state title Saturday.

The Super 25 Computer rankings are provided by Ken Massey. The data is current through games Saturday.

The ratings are designed to reward teams for their performance, and objectively quantify those performances. Strength of schedule is built into the model. The model also corrects for home field advantage. Teams lose less for a loss on the road and gain more for a win on the road. Margin of victory is also factored in.

