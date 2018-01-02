Under Armour All-America Diary: Nicholas Petit-Frere talks gear, Hollywood Studios and more

In the days leading up to the Under Armour All-America Game, USA TODAY High School Sports will be checking in with a number of players for their accounts of the events and activities in San Antonio. This entry is from Berkeley Prep (Tampa ,Fla.) offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere, an uncommitted five-star prospect.

Hey, what’s up world, this is Nicholas Petite-Frere coming at you from the Under Armour All American Game in Orlando.

It’s just been a tremendous experience with great players and coaches and a platform to be able to showcase our abilities. Everyone is excited to be here and we’re all going hard in the practices just pushing each other.

On the first day we were all just checking in and getting to meet each other and that’s when they gave us all the gear.

We got a lot!

I mean everything from slides to jackets to shirts to shoes to cleats, we got it all.

Then we got fitted for our pads and everything like that so we were all just excited to get all the stuff.

Just getting to know all of the different players was an experience, but it was cool.

A lot of guys are going to different colleges down here and everyone just stays respectful to the guys that aren’t committed yet. No one is really pressuring anyone to join up in college.

Today we’re going to Hollywood Studios and that should be fun. I went one time when I was younger so it’ll be cool to get back down there.

For now, I’m not really worrying about my recruitment, I’m just focusing on this game and I’ll get back home and get my list down to a more manageable number.

I still have a few visits so I have to see if I can still get out to those visits, but we’ll take care of that later.

OK, I’m gonna get going now.

I’ll see you guys later.