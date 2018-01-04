Under Armour All-America Game: Four-star DE Tyreke Smith picks Ohio State

ORLANDO, Fla. – Cleveland Heights (Ohio) defensive end Tyreke Smith was once considered a lock for Penn State and even took his last official visit to State College, Penn., last month.

But on Thursday night at the Under Armour All-America Game, the four-star prospect opted for Ohio State over the Nittany Lions.

“It’s truly an honor,” Smith said. “I’m just happy to be a Buckeye.”

Smith would have enrolled early at Ohio State, but opted to finish out his senior year in order to play one last season of high school hoops.

