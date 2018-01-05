Four Under Armour All-Americans announce college choices

MORE: Under Amour All-America Game Coverage

Four-star DE Tyreke Smith picks Ohio State

Cleveland Heights defensive end Tyreke Smith didn’t waste any time Thursday committing to the in-state Ohio State Buckeyes.

Smith announced his commitment prior to the game on ESPN2.

The future Buckeye made headlines in June when he wore a shirt to an Ohio State camp reading ‘I hope I don’t get killed for being black today.’

“I decided to wear the shirt because I wanted to bring attention to the epidemic of blacks being killed at an alarming rate,” Smith told ElevenWarriors at the time. “What we would like to do is have people talk about these issues to reduce the murder rate of African-Americans.”

Smith was also considering Penn State.

Speedy receiver Anthony Schwartz headed to Auburn

A world-class sprinter, Schwartz figures to be a game-changer and big-play threat in any offense—but perhaps a perfect fit in Gus Malzahn’s.

“It’s the best school for me to success in both football and track,” Schwartz said Thursday. “They’re doing great things down there.”

Extremely blessed to say I officially committed Auburn University pic.twitter.com/aAU0Munzm0 — Anthony Schwartz (@anthony_flash10) January 4, 2018

A four-star recruit, Schwartz was also considering staying in-state and playing for Florida.

Nik Bonitto to Oklahoma

One of the nation’s top remaining defenders, Bonitto had previously committed to Louisville.

A star at Florida powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas, he was also considering Texas.

Bonitto has already signed his letter of intent.

Jayson Oweh chooses Penn State

Like Smith, Oweh was picking between Ohio State and Penn State. Unlike Smith, Oweh will be a Nittany Lion.

The Blair Academy star will join Micah Parson, another dominant defensive end, in State College.

“It was family,” Oweh said of committing to Penn State. “It felt like the right thing to do.

“We’re gonna win it all,” he added with a laugh.