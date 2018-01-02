Under Armour All-America Game: Five players to watch on Team Spotlight

The Under Armour All-America Game is Thursday, featuring many of the nation’s best high school seniors. Here are five players to watch from Team Spotlight.

MORE: Full rosters for Under Armour All-America Game

POLL: Who will be named Team Spotlight MVP?

POLL: Who will be named Team Highlight MVP? | Who to watch

Justin Fields: Arguably the nation’s top player, Fields, a dual-threat quarterback, will play next season at Georgia. It will be interesting to see how he looks when surrounded by the nation’s best.

Anthony Schwartz: Schwartz, an American Family Insurance ALL-USA sprinter, will have a chance to show off his speed on the gridiron. He’s also uncommitted but considering Florida and Auburn.

Tommy Brown: An elite offensive lineman out of Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), Brown has signed with Alabama.

Asante Samuel Jr.: A Florida State signee, Samuel is one of the nation’s top corners. He’ll have his hands full against a roster of superstar wide receivers.

Justin Shorter: One of the nation’s top receivers, the Penn State signee will look for space against top defensive backs.