Under Armour All-America Game: Four-star defensive end Jayson Oweh picks Penn State

ORLANDO, Fla. – Blair Academy (Blairstown, N.J.) defensive end Jayson Oweh ended his recruitment at the Under Armour All-America Game on Thursday, picking Penn State over Ohio State.

“After careful consideration I will be spending the next four years at Penn State,” Oweh said.

Oweh didn’t play high school football until 2016 and is considered a four-star prospect in the 247 Sports Composite.

“It was family,” Oweh said of committing to Penn State. “It felt like the right thing to do.”

Before parting ways, Oweh made a bold prediction for next season.

“We’re gonna win it all,” Oweh said with a laugh.

