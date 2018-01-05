Under Armour All-America Game: Four-star LB Nik Bonitto picks Oklahoma

ORLANDO, Fla. – St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) linebacker Nik Bonitto ended his recruitment at the Under Armour All-America Game on Thursday, picking Oklahoma over Louisville and Texas.

“I’ve come to the conclusion that I want to spend the next three to four years at Oklahoma,” Bonitto said. “Coach (Lincoln) Riley is really building something special over there and just to be a part of that is special.”

This past season, Bonitto racked up 73 tackles, 11 for loss, nine sacks, two interceptions, one for a touchdown.

Bonitto is considered a four-star prospect in the 247 Sports Composite.

