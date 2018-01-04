Under Armour All-America Game: Four-star WR Anthony Schwartz picks Auburn over Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) wide receiver Anthony Schwartz is widely regarded as the fastest high school football player in the country, and, quite possibly, the fastest high school athlete period after running the 100 meters in 10.15 seconds last April.

On Thursday at the Under Armour All-America Game, Schwartz announced that he’d use that speed at Auburn next season, picking the Tigers over the Florida.

“It’s the best school for me to success in both football and track,” Schwartz said. “They’re doing great things down there.”

