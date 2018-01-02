Under Armour All-America Game: Five players to watch on Team Highlight

The Under Armour All-America Game is Thursday, featuring many of the nation’s best high school seniors. Here are five players to watch from Team Highlight.

Daniel Faalele: One of the largest players in high school football, Faalele’s sheer size made him a coveted recruit before he played a competitive game. At 6-8 and nearly 400 pounds, Faalele played his senior season at IMG Academy and has committed to Minnesota. Thursday will be a real test for the big man and a chance for him to show how far he has come in his first season on the gridiron.

Emory Jones: One of the nation’s most exciting players, Jones is bound to make plays with the talent surrounding him. A one-time Ohio State commit who later flipped to Florida, Jones may also play a role in landing the Gators some more prospects. Who knows, if he connects well with wide receiver Jacob Copeland, who’s uncommitted but considering playing in Gainesville, their connection could carry on to the next level.

Olaijah Griffin: Known for a time for simply being the son of former rapper Warren G, Griffin has made his own name on the field. The former UCLA commit has reopened his recruitment, and he’s high on both Southern Cal and Tennessee. It also won’t hurt the corner getting a week of study under one of the best ever to play in the defensive backfield in Deion Sanders.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson: Another top dual-threat quarterback, Thompson-Robinson starred in his only season starting under center at Las Vegas power Bishop Gorman. DTR will play next season at UCLA.

Xavier Peters: The linebacker has long been committed to Kentucky, but he set off a bit of speculation when he didn’t sign during the early signing period last month. He hasn’t indicated that he has any interest in playing anywhere but Lexington next season, though an impressive showing could push his other suitors—Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma, Penn State, Southern Cal among them—to focus on trying to flip him before National Signing Day.