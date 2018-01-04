Under Armour All-America Game: Team Spotlight has a slight edge

ORLANDO, Fla. – When more than 100 of the top high school football players in the country get together to tangle in the Under Armour All-America Game at Camping World Stadium tonight at 6 p.m. (EST, ESPN2), everyone will be searching for an edge in the unseasonably cold 40-degree weather in Orlando.

Based on the practices this week that coveted edge has to go to Team Spotlight over Team Highlight and it starts at the top.

Blame it on the fact that he’s had to sit out his entire senior season after undergoing shoulder surgery last March, but Spotlight quarterback Adrian Martinez, a Nebraska signee, has been the most consistent at the position all week.

With Georgia signee Justin Fields, the top quarterback in the country, sidelined nursing a broken finger, Martinez has stepped in and helped the team thrive, whipping accurate pass after accurate pass and showing great footwork and feel.

Also, the most dominant running back this week has easily been Team Highlight’s Ricky Slade Jr., a Penn State signee.

Add that in with the fact that Nicholas Petit-Frere has been using his 6-foot-6, 275-pound frame to man-handle the defensive front all week and Team Highlight is a smart pick to ultimately get the win.

