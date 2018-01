The uniforms for the 2018 Under Armour All-America Game have been revealed.

Here is Team Highlight, which will be coached by Deion Sanders.

Here’s Team Spotlight, coached by Steve Mariucci.

Orlando’s going to be a little warm, so we decided to bring our own ice. #UAAllAmerica. Introducing the Team Spotlight @AllAmericaGame uniforms. #IWILL pic.twitter.com/KsOQupVl4Y — Under Armour FTBL (@UAFootball) December 29, 2017

The 2018 Under Armour All-America Game will kickoff Thursday in Orlando and be televised on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. ET.