Under Armour All-America Game: What We Learned

ORLANDO, Fla. – From original touchdown celebrations to Hall of Famers coming up with new ideas for player rankings to recruitment revelations there were tons of takeaways from Thursday’s Under Armour All-America Game.

Here are just a handful of the things we learned at Camping World Stadium.

Tyrese Johnson-Fisher may look to go prep

The most talked about player in this year’s game was undoubtedly Johnson-Fisher; rightfully so for a rugby star from London who had never even practiced football before Tuesday.

Johnson-Fisher was picked for the game after his rugby highlight videos went viral. He picked up an offer from Coastal Carolina before ever practicing and Texas, Central Nebraska, Penn State, Mississippi, Cincinnati and Connecticut were all waiting to see how he performed before moving forward.

Johnson-Fisher didn’t get any carries in Thursday’s close game, but if those schools hold off on offering, he said he’s considering enrolling for a prep year at IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.).

“I just have to make that decision after everything plays out,” Johnson-Fisher said. “I’ll know a lot more in the next week.”

Owen Pappoe is high on Michigan

The five-star linebacker from Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) had originally planned to commit to Florida State at the game, but decided to hold off after Jimbo Fisher left for Texas A&M.

Now he’s planning three official visits for the spring and the only school who’s “definitely” getting a visit from the No. 5 overall prospect in the 247 Sports Composite is Michigan.

“The other two visits are up in the air,” Pappoe said. “But I know I’m going there.”

Deion Sanders may have a genius idea for a new ranking system

When the Hall of Famer addressed the underclassman at the Under Armour Future 50 on Thursday, Sanders told the group that he “doesn’t care about stars” when it comes to players “I only care about dogs.”

A dog is a sports term for a player with a relentless motor whose greatest skill is his effort.

No word yet on if Sanders plans to start a dog ranking service.

In case you were wondering if @DeionSanders was hyped about his W. #UAAllAmerica pic.twitter.com/wdsDRbfveA — Under Armour FTBL (@UAFootball) January 5, 2018

Maurice Washington is vastly underrated

As it stands, the Trinity Christian (Cedar Hill, Texas) running back is only a three-star prospect in the 247 Sports Composite; that looked about two stars too low in Thursday’s game where Washington became the first player in the 10-year history of the game to manage a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown in the same game. He also set a new record for touchdowns in a game with three.

Expect Washington’s stock to rise after his performance.

1? Why not make it 2! Maurice Washington gets his 2nd TD of the 1st Quarter to put #TeamHighlight up 13-0. #UAALLAMERICA pic.twitter.com/JSdbxLKiN2 — All-America Game (@AllAmericaGame) January 4, 2018

P.J. Mustipher had the most original touchdown celebration

During a drill this week in which he had to scoop up a fumble and score a touchdown, Mustipher, a defensive tackle from McDonogh (Owings Mills, Md.), celebrated by taking the pylon out of the ground, placing the ball beside it and then putting the ball.

Working on your short game to celebrate a score?

Epic.

