Under Armour All-America Game: Who's leading the recruiting race?

With Early Signing Period forcing a lot of players to sign on the dotted line earlier than previous years, there are still a number of uncommitted players in the 2018 class.

While committed players are hoping to convince some of their uncommitted teammates to go to school with them, it’s also an opportunity for players planning to go to the same school to spend time together.

Texas leads the pack with eight Under Armour All-Americans.

Texas (8): BJ Foster, DeMarvion Overshown, Al’vonte Woodard, D’shawn Jamison, Ayodele Adeoye, Malcolm Epps, Keondre Coburn, Keaontay Ingram

Alabama (6): Eyabi Anoma, Stephon Wynn, Jordan Davis, Xavier Williams, Tommy Brown, Quay Walker

Florida (5): Emory Jones, Kyle Pitts, Trey Dean, Richard Gouraige, Evan McPherson

Miami (5): Al Blades Jr., Brevin Jordan, Gurvan Hall, Delone Scaife, Cleveland Reed

Ohio State (4): Teradja Mitchell, Matthew Jones, Brian Snead, Sevyn Banks

Auburn (4): Joey Gatewood, Quindarious Monday, Matthew Hill, Coynis Miller

Florida State (4): Anthony Lytton, Asante Samuel Jr., Robert Cooper, Christian Meadows

Penn State (4): Justin Shorter, Ricky Slade, PJ Mustipher, Shaquon Anderson-Butts

South Carolina (3): Jaycee Horn, Rosendo Louis, Hank Manos

Georgia (3): Justin Fields, Brenton Cox, Jordan Davis

Oregon (3): Steve Stephens, Adrian Jackson, Dawson Jaramillo

