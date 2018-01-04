Under Armour All-America Game: Who's leading the recruiting race?

With Early Signing Period forcing a lot of players to sign on the dotted line earlier than previous years, there are still a number of uncommitted players in the 2018 class.
While committed players are hoping to convince some of their uncommitted teammates to go to school with them, it’s also an opportunity for players planning to go to the same school to spend time together.
Texas leads the pack with eight Under Armour All-Americans.
Texas (8): BJ Foster, DeMarvion Overshown, Al’vonte Woodard, D’shawn Jamison, Ayodele Adeoye, Malcolm Epps, Keondre Coburn, Keaontay Ingram
Alabama (6): Eyabi Anoma, Stephon Wynn, Jordan Davis, Xavier Williams, Tommy Brown, Quay Walker
Florida (5): Emory Jones, Kyle Pitts, Trey Dean, Richard Gouraige, Evan McPherson
Miami (5): Al Blades Jr., Brevin Jordan, Gurvan Hall, Delone Scaife, Cleveland Reed
Ohio State (4): Teradja Mitchell, Matthew Jones, Brian Snead, Sevyn Banks
Auburn (4): Joey Gatewood, Quindarious Monday, Matthew Hill, Coynis Miller
Florida State (4): Anthony Lytton, Asante Samuel Jr., Robert Cooper, Christian Meadows
Penn State (4): Justin Shorter, Ricky Slade, PJ Mustipher, Shaquon Anderson-Butts
South Carolina (3): Jaycee Horn, Rosendo Louis, Hank Manos
Georgia (3): Justin Fields, Brenton Cox, Jordan Davis
Oregon (3): Steve Stephens, Adrian Jackson, Dawson Jaramillo
