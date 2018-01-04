VIDEO: Brevin Jordan's Under Armour practice TD was straight out of the DeAndre Hopkins playbook

DeAndre Hopkins didn’t compete for a playoff team in the 2017 season, but he still delivered some of the season’s most memorable grabs. His hand-eye coordination and athleticism is always on display … a bit like some of the nation’s most talented high school stars currently hours away from facing off in the Under Armour All-America Game.

Case in point: This ridiculous grab by Bishop Gorman tight end Brevin Jordan, a Miami Hurricanes signee straight out of the mold of David Njoku.

Not an every day catch. Then again, this isn't an every day game. #UAAllAmerica pic.twitter.com/GgIx4rM1y5 — Under Armour FTBL (@UAFootball) January 4, 2018

Jordan has been consistently called out as one of the best offensive players in practice sessions for the game, elevating for difficult catches and showcasing talent in blocking game as well.

His most impressive moment came on the catch above, which Jordan pulled down in stride like a boss, trotting into the end zone for a nifty touchdown he’ll hope to repeat on Thursday night.

And, of course, a number of occasions in the future in Coral Gables. If March Richt’s Hurricanes are to continue to rise, it’ll be because players like Jordan outperform even the greatest expectations.