Under Armour All-American Diary: Anthony Schwartz 'getting battle-tested'

In the days leading up to the Under Armour All-America Game, USA TODAY High School Sports will be checking in with a number of players for their accounts of the events and activities in Orlando. This entry is from Anthony Schwartz, a top wide receiver who remains will commit to a school Thursday.

MORE: Full rosters for Under Armour All-America Game

POLL: Who will be named Team Spotlight MVP? | Who to watch

POLL: Who will be named Team Highlight MVP? | Who to watch

So far this week has been a big mix of having fun and competing, because this is an All-America game so everyone wants to have fun, but it’s the best of the best so everyone is competing. Everyone wants to prove they should be here.

I’ve been competing with everyone out here, and it has been a really great experience so far.

This is really going to prepare me well for college. Everyone at that level is a four- or five-star coming out, and they’re all the best of the best. I feel like I’ve been getting ready all week and getting battle-tested, and I’m really looking to show out this week.

There have been a lot of people coming at me about where I’m going to go next year, like Trey Dean talking to me about Florida and stuff. But it’s just an honor to be able to go these schools. And it’s just funny to think in a few months it’s gonna be us on TV showing out and winning championships. I really can’t explain that feeling. It’s very exciting.