Under Armour All-American Diary: Jacob Copeland updates recruitment

In the days leading up to the Under Armour All-America Game, USA TODAY High School Sports will be checking in with a number of players for their accounts of the events and activities in Orlando. This entry is from Jacob Copeland, a top wide receiver who remains uncommitted.

The week has been good so far, we’ve had some really good practices the last few days. The quarterbacks have been connecting with receivers and the DBs have been doing their thing, so everything overall has been going well.

I’m pretty familiar with a lot of these guys; I’d say I know most of the top players.

As for the game Thursday, I’m looking to be a starter and get as much playing time as I can.

I plan on making my college decision on National Signing Day. Right now the schools that are talking with me most are Texas A&M, Tennessee, Florida and Alabama.

A couple of the players down here have been coming up to me wanting me to join them and sign with their school. I just tell them that this is a life decision and it’s my future, so I’m gonna look at schools and take my official visits and make my decision on Signing Day.