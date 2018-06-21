Under Armour All-Americans will draft own teams for first time

The Under Armour All-America Game will have a slightly different feel to it in 2019.

Aside from a whole new group of elite high school football players, some of those players themselves will be selecting their teammates.

Taking a page out of both the NFL and NHL’s books in regards to their respective all-star game roster selection process, Under Armour announced on Thursday that there will be captains selecting the squads.

BIG NEWS: For the first time ever, @UAFootball All-Americans will be drafting their own teams! Kayvon Thibodeaux and Theo Wease will be captains for @deionsanders' team. Owen Pappoe and Noah Cain will be captains for @stevemariucci's team. We told you. Nobody's doin it like us! pic.twitter.com/Ybv78K6Uk1 — All-America Game (@AllAmericaGame) June 21, 2018

As you see in the above tweet from @AllAmericaGame, Deion Sanders and Steve Mariucci will still be doing the coaching. Which players are on their sidelines with them? Well, that is up to several individuals.

Oaks Christian (Thousand Oaks, Calif.) DE and consensus top 2019 recruit Kayvon Thibodeaux and Allen (Texas) WR/Oklahoma commit Theo Wease will be selecting Sanders’ team together as co-captains. The captains for the Mariucci’s squad will be Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) outside linebacker/Auburn commit Owen Pappoe and IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) running back Noah Cain.

Needless to say, this should be fun to follow over the coming months.

There will be plenty more 2019 Under Armour All-America Game announcements to come. As we get closer to a player draft, those updates should only get more interesting.