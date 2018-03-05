University moves into No. 2 spot, Olympus leads four new teams in Super 25 boys basketball rankings

Four teams won state titles last week to receive a bump in the the Super 25 boys basketball rankings and there were four new teams, including two state champions.

The biggest shake-up, however, is that University (Fort Lauderdale) moved up a spot to No. 2 with the previous No. 2 team, Oak Hill Academy (Mouth of Wilson, Va.) dropping out because of a fifth-year player, who was a reserve for the Warriors. It is the second consecutive week that the No. 2 team dropped from the rankings for having a fifth-year player, as the same fate befell Sunrise Christian Academy (Bel Air, Kan.) last week.

In a statement, Oak Hill president Michael D. Groves said that the student and his representatives willfully misrepresented the number of years the student attended high school.

Garfield (Seattle) rose four spots to No. 10 as it went 3-0 last week: Ed Turner and Pierre Crockrell Jr. each had 19 points in a 72-63 defeat of Rainier Beach (Seattle) in the 3A state championship; Crockrell had 17 points in a 56-48 defeat of Eastside Catholic (Sammamish) in a 3A semifinal; and P.J. Fuller had 19 points in a 73-53 defeat of O’Dea (Seattle) in a 3A quarterfinal.

Brentwood Academy (Brentwood, Tenn.) rose five spots to No. 12 as the Eagles (25-5) won their fourth consecutive state title. Darius Garland had 35 points in a 50-44 defeat of Baylor School (Chattanooga) in the Div. II-AA state championship and Cameron Johnson had 20 points in a 48-27 defeat of Memphis University (Memphis) in a Div. II-AA semifinal.

Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.) improved to 31-3 and moved up seven spots to No. 16 as the Panthers won the Virginia Independent School Athletic Association state title, going 3-0 in the tournament. Anthony Harris had 14 points in a 58-40 defeat of Bishop O’Connell (Arlington) in the VISAA Div. I championship. Jeremy Roach had 23 points in a 69-49 defeat of St. Stephens-St. Agnes (Alexandria) in a VISAA Div. I semifinal. Harris had 23 points in a 65-62 defeat of Potomac School (McLean) in a VISAA Div. I quarterfinal.

Gonzaga Prep (Spokane, Wash.) finished its state playoffs 27-0 to climb eight spots to No. 17. Anton Watson had 22 points in a 54-52 defeat of Federal Way in the 4A state championship. Watson had 21 points, including a game-winning three-pointer, in a 53-50 overtime defeat of Richland in a 4A semifinal. Watson had 24 points and 10 rebounds in a 59-52 defeat of Skyview (Vancouver) in a 4A quarterfinal.

No. 18 Olympus (Holladay, Utah) is the highest ranked new team. The Titans finished their season 27-0 as Rylan Jones had 24 points in a 76-49 defeat of Corner Canyon (Draper) in the 5A state championship. It was the Titans’ second state title in the past three seasons. Jeremy Dowdell had 26 points in a 79-43 defeat of Bountiful in a 5A semifinal.

The other new teams are: No. 19 Mountain Brook, Ala., which won its state 7A title for the second consecutive year; No. 23 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), the Nevada 4A champion and No. 24 Norcross, Ga., which knocked off previous No. 5 McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.) in a AAAAAAA quarterfinal.

