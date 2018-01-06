Army Bowl Awards: Winners announced for U.S Army All-American Bowl Awards

The nation’s top senior high school football players and marching band musicians were honored Friday night at the annual U.S. Army All-American Bowl Awards Show.

POLL: Who will be named East MVP?

POLL: Who will be named West MVP?

USA TODAY High School Sports will have complete coverage and be updating the winners throughout the night.

MORE: Everything you need to know about the Army Bowl

MORE: Strait Herron named Army Bowl National Coach of the Year

ARMY PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Salute the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2018, Cartersville HS QB @Trevorlawrencee on being named the @USArmy Player of the Year ✨🥇 #ArmyBowl pic.twitter.com/NXhhxDv9eT — #ArmyBowl (@ArmyAllAmerican) January 6, 2018

Clemson commit Trevor Lawrence took home the prestigious U.S. Army Player of the Year award on the night before the Army Bowl.

The award is given annually to the nation’s most outstanding high school senior football player.

Lawrence threw for 3,296 yards and 41 touchdown passes this season, with only one interception, which also led to him being named the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Offensive Player of the Year.

Clemson is getting a consensus five-star prospect and ranked as high as No. 1 nationally — but the production to back it up. He Broke Deshaun Watson’s state records with 14,352 career passing yards and 161 career touchdowns passes. Was 41-1 his last three years at Cartersville (Ga.).

Lawrence will enroll at Clemson after the Army Bowl.

Read more…

American Family Insurance Defensive Player of the Year

Salute Harrisburg HS LB @Micah_parsons23 on being named the 2018 @amfam Defensive Player of the Year ✨🥇 #ArmyBowl pic.twitter.com/BX1V52Gzzf — #ArmyBowl (@ArmyAllAmerican) January 6, 2018

Penn State commit Micah Parsons from Harrisburg (Pa.) was named the American Family Insurance Defensive Player of the Year on Friday night at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl Awards Show in San Antonio.

The award is presented to the nation’s top senior defensive player in the eyes of the Army Bowl selection committee.

Parsons led his team with racked up 55 tackles, 9.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss . The two-way player also rushed for nearly 1,240 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Read more…

ANTHONY MUNOZ LINEMAN OF THE YEAR

Salute IMG Academy DL @atxlete on being the recipient of the 2018 Anthony Munoz Lineman of the Year Award ✨🥇 pic.twitter.com/XJkS8DtedD — #ArmyBowl (@ArmyAllAmerican) January 6, 2018

Xavier Thomas, a defensive end from IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), was named the winner of the award presented to the top senior offensive or defensive lineman.

The award is named for the Hall of Fame offensive lineman who spent 13 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.

At, 6-3 and 260, Thomas is, has great speed but his power and techinque set him apart from the rest.

Thomas, ranked as the nation’s No. 1 defensive end and No. 3 player overall, has signed with Clemson and will enroll following the Army Bowl.

The finalists were:

Jackson Carman, offense, Fairfield (Ohio)

Cade Mays, offense, Knoxville Catholic (Knoxville, Tenn.)

Jamaree Salyer, offense, Pace Academy (Atlanta, Ga.)

Penei Sewell, offense, Desert Hills (St. George, Utah)

Taron Vincent, defense, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

LOCKHEED MARTIN DEFENSIVE BACK OF THE YEAR

Salute IMG Academy DB @Bookie_44 on being named the 2018 @LockheedMartin Defensive Back of the Year ✨🥇 #ArmyBowl pic.twitter.com/x58Uqf2ehm — #ArmyBowl (@ArmyAllAmerican) January 6, 2018

Brendan Radley-Hiles from IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) was named the nation’s top senior defensive back. The uncommitted four-star help led his team to an undefeated season and the No. 2 ranking in the Super 25 Expert Rankings. He finished the season with 18 total tackles and 5 interceptions.

This is the fifth year for the award.

The finalists were:

Tyson Campbell, American Heritage School (Plantaion, Fla.)

Talanoa Hufanga, Crescent Valley (Corvallis, Ore.)

Isaac Taylor-Stuart, Helix (La Mesa, Calif.)

Cade Sterns, Byron P. Steele II (Cibolo, Texas)

DOC BLANCHARD AND GLENN DAVIS AWARDS

Dax Hollifield from Shelby (N.C.) won the Doc Blanchard Award and Cameron McGrone from Lawrence Central (Indianapolis, Ind..) won the Glenn Davis Award.

The awards are presented to players who exhibit prowess in the classroom and the field. The Blanchard award is presented to the East’s honoree and the Davis award is presented to the West’s honoree. Blanchard and Davis were Hall of Fame running backs for Army in the 1940s, each winning a Heisman Trophy.

Salute Shelby HS LB @ChiefDax_25 on being named the recipient of the Felix “Doc” Blanchard Award ✨🥇 #ArmyBowl pic.twitter.com/WKEjQPnMDZ — #ArmyBowl (@ArmyAllAmerican) January 6, 2018

The Blanchard finalists were:

Philip Jurkovec, QB, Pine-Richland (Gibsonia, Pa.)

Shayne Sirmon, LB, St. Peter’s Prep (Jersey City, N.J.)

Channing Tindall, LB, Spring Valley (Columbia, S.C.)

Salute Lawrence Central HS LB @McGrone_Strong on being named the 2018 Glenn Davis Award recipient. ✨🥇 #ArmyBowl pic.twitter.com/MxGAcsWqUN — #ArmyBowl (@ArmyAllAmerican) January 6, 2018

The Davis finalists were:

Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Divine Child (Dearborn, Mich.)

Luke Mathews, OL, Lawrence E. Elkins (Missouri City, Texas)

Tommy Togiai, DT, Highland (Pocatello, Idaho)

Army Bowl National Coach of the Year

Salute South Pointe High School head coach Strait Herron on being named the 2018 National Coach of the Year. ✨🥇#ArmyBowl pic.twitter.com/3iQ39BwJFe — #ArmyBowl (@ArmyAllAmerican) January 6, 2018

Strait Herron of South Pointe (Rock Hill, S.C.) was named the Army Bowl National Coach of the Year at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl Awards Show on Friday in San Antonio.

Herron led the Stallions to a 15-0 record, the South Carolina 4A state title and the No. 6 spot in the final Super 25 Expert Rankings. South Pointe beat Hartsville (S.C.) 38-14 in the SCHSL 4A final.

Read more…

American Family Insurance Marching Band Family of the Year

The Romney family was presented the American Family Insurance Marching Band Family of the Year award.

The award is presented to a supportive family of an Army All-American Band member who helped that band member achieve their dream.

Calvin Titus Award

EAST: Elizabeth Heller

WEST: Megan Bradley

The Titus Awards are presented to the two U.S. Army All-American Marching Band members who best epitomize the Army’s high standard of excellence during their high school careers. The U.S. Army All-American Bowl Selection Committee evaluates marching band members for their community involvement, academic achievement and musical and

athletic distinction.